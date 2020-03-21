Karnataka

Observe Janata Curfew today: Karnataka Governor

‘Avoid panic buying and stay at home’

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala has appealed to the people of the State to observe “Janata Curfew” on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. to combat the spread of COVID-19.

He has also appealed to the people to thank doctors, paramedical staff, media, and cleaning staff for their services in fighting against the virus by clapping or ringing the bell at 5 p.m.

In a release to the media, the Governor appealed to the people to maintain social distance, avoid panic buying, stay at home, and avoid visit to hospitals for routine check-up.

PM’s appeal

Mr. Modi, in his televised address to the nation on Friday, had appealed to the people to stay indoors on Sunday.

