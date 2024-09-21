Making it clear that his certain “observations made during judicial proceedings were reported out-of-context in the social media platforms and his remarks were unintentional and not to hurt any individual or any section of the society”, Justice V. Srishananda of the High Court of Karnataka on September 21 expressed his “sincere regrets if his observations had hurt any individual and any section or community of the society.”

Justice Srishananda read out a statement in this regard in the open court in the afternoon on September 21 in the presence of some of the office bearers of the Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru (AAB), several lawyers, and others present in the court hall, before commencement of regular judicial proceedings.

Referring to his remark, made while addressing a woman advocate recently during judicial proceedings, which had gone viral on social media, Justice Srishananda said that the remark was not intended to her [woman advocate] but it was to her client. Stating that he would have clarified this point to the woman advocate if she was present in the court, he requested the office-bearers of the AAB to convey his message to her as she was not present in the court hall.

When AAB President Vivek Subba Reddy said that Justice Srishananda’s judgments are excellent, but kathas and upakathas [side stories] that the judge speaks during the hearing is what causing trouble to the judge as well as to the lawyers when it is live streamed though the side stories are interesting to listen, Justice Srishananda said that he would stop narrating such things.

Some of the office-bearers of the AAB pointed out to Justice Srishananda that wrong or misleading words used by YouTubers on their channel for the live-streamed proceedings is causing trouble even for the advocates and the Registrar General and the Registrar Judicial will have to control such contents on YouTube channels.

The comments made on YouTube clippings amount to interference in judicial proceedings, a lawyer pointed to Justice Srishananda.

Background of controversy

A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice India D.Y. Chandrachud had on September 20 suo motu took cognisance of two video clips that went viral on social media about recent ‘controversial’ observations made by Justice Srishananda, and the bench had sought a report from the Registrar-General of the High Court of Karnataka.

The first video clip showed Justice Srishanada stating ‘go to Mysuru Road flyover, every autorickshaw has got 10 people.. It [law] is not applicable because Mysuru Road flyover till up to up market from Gouripalya is in Pakistan not in India. This is the reality... Even if a strict police officer posted there would not catch [violators those carrying more than 10 people in an autorickshaw]...’

These observations were made during the hearing of a case involving motor vehicle laws.

In the second video clip, Justice Srishananda is seen stating: “...you know everything about him. Tomorrow morning you tell which colour undergarment he wears...”.

This remark was made before a woman lawyer during the hearing of a cheque dishonour case between two litigants, who were close friends.

These two video clippings, extracted from High Court’s live-streamed court proceedings on its official YouTube channel, had gone viral on social media with varying comments and interpretations by various individuals.

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, on her ‘X’ handle, had tagged one of these clippings with the comment. “We call upon the CJI to take suo motu action against this judge and send him for gender sensitisation training”.