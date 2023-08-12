ADVERTISEMENT

Obscene posts: Two more students arrested in Hubballi

August 12, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hubballi Dharwad police have arrested two more persons in connection with the incident of posting defamatory, obscene, and morphed photographs of girl students of a private college in Hubballi on a social media platform.

The accused have been identified as Kiran Chavangoudar and his friend Naveen Akki of Ingalahalli village in Hubballi taluk of Dharwad district and both are students of another college. Earlier, the police had arrested a former student of a private college, Rajanikanth Talawar, and he is now in juidicial custody.

According to the police, the arrests were made based on the data drawn from the Instagram account, email ID, and social media posts of Rajanikanth. The police had sought further information from Facebook company on the Instagram accounts of girl students which were reportedly hacked. The information received from the company helped the police nab the two other accused in the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector of Cybercrime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) Police station M.S. Hugar had taken up the investigation and recovered three mobile handsets and two SIM cards from the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US