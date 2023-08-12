Obscene posts: Two more students arrested in Hubballi

August 12, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hubballi Dharwad police have arrested two more persons in connection with the incident of posting defamatory, obscene, and morphed photographs of girl students of a private college in Hubballi on a social media platform.

The accused have been identified as Kiran Chavangoudar and his friend Naveen Akki of Ingalahalli village in Hubballi taluk of Dharwad district and both are students of another college. Earlier, the police had arrested a former student of a private college, Rajanikanth Talawar, and he is now in juidicial custody.

According to the police, the arrests were made based on the data drawn from the Instagram account, email ID, and social media posts of Rajanikanth. The police had sought further information from Facebook company on the Instagram accounts of girl students which were reportedly hacked. The information received from the company helped the police nab the two other accused in the case.

Inspector of Cybercrime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) Police station M.S. Hugar had taken up the investigation and recovered three mobile handsets and two SIM cards from the accused.