HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Obscene posts: Two more students arrested in Hubballi

August 12, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hubballi Dharwad police have arrested two more persons in connection with the incident of posting defamatory, obscene, and morphed photographs of girl students of a private college in Hubballi on a social media platform.

The accused have been identified as Kiran Chavangoudar and his friend Naveen Akki of Ingalahalli village in Hubballi taluk of Dharwad district and both are students of another college. Earlier, the police had arrested a former student of a private college, Rajanikanth Talawar, and he is now in juidicial custody.

According to the police, the arrests were made based on the data drawn from the Instagram account, email ID, and social media posts of Rajanikanth. The police had sought further information from Facebook company on the Instagram accounts of girl students which were reportedly hacked. The information received from the company helped the police nab the two other accused in the case.

Inspector of Cybercrime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) Police station M.S. Hugar had taken up the investigation and recovered three mobile handsets and two SIM cards from the accused.

Related Topics

Hubli / cyber crime / investigation

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.