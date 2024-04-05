Objectives of Make in India similar to the far-sighted policies of Mysuru maharajas, says Yaduveer

April 05, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha seat Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamarja Wadiyar said here on Friday that the objectives of Make in India as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi resonates with the objectives of various development projects initiated in the princely state of Mysore.

He was addressing students of different institutions as part of his campaign and this aspect was highlighted by him at different venues.

Mr. Yaduveer said the latter Wadiyars undertook a slew of development works for Mysuru that included the construction of the KRS dam, promoting Mysuru Sandal, Mysore Silk, Mysore Cement, and a slew of other institutions to make Mysuru self-sufficient. The objectives of Make in India was also similar and resonates with the visions of the maharajas,” he added.

Mr. Yaduveer noted that the emancipation of women through education received importance during the rule of the maharajas, and in the present times, Mr. Modi was instrumental in ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, to empower them.

The Mysuru Kingdom was among the first to introduce reservation in jobs for the socially backward classes, recalled Mr.Yaduveer who said that under Prime Minister Modi, the emphasis has shifted from being a job aspirant to job creator with importance to entrepreneurship.

The maharajas of Mysuru were instrumental in preserving tradition and heritage and Mr. Modi was doing it at a larger level, said Mr. Yaduveer.

He pointed out that one such tradition was yoga and in modern times its universal appeal was a fallout of the patronisation given by the Mysuru maharajas to T. Krishnamacharya whose disciples including Pattabhi Jois and B.K.S. Iyengar popularised it all over the world. Mr. Modi underscored this soft power of India by performing yoga during the International Day of Yoga in front of the Mysuru palace, said Mr. Yaduveer during his campaign.

The Make in India also converges with the vision of making India a developed country by 2047 as envisaged by Mr. Modi, he added.

