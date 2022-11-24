Objections to clearing trees on highway invited

November 24, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Belagavi

The Department of Forests has invited objections from the public to the decision to clear roadside trees on the Raichur-Bachi National Highway 20, to allow widening of the road.

Any member of the public who has any objection to the move of the department can submit it in writing to the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Belagavi, within seven days of the publication of the notification.

Work to clear roadside trees will be taken up between 333 kilometres and 339 kilometres of the highway, from Sankeshwar to the Maharashtra border.