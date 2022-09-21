Objections raised to venue chosen for President’s civic honour

Preparations are under way, while various nodal officers have been allocated responsibilities for the event scheduled on September 26

Amid ongoing preparations for a function to accord civic honour to President Droupadi Murmu, a group of activists has objected to the venue saying that it is not right to host the event on a controversial ground.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, KPCC media analyst P.H. Neeralakeri and Ground Bachao Samiti members C.B.L. Hegde and others said that while they welcomed the decision of the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation to accord civic honour to the President, they are not happy with the choice of the venue, the Karnataka Gymkhana Grounds in Hubballi.

Mr. Neeralakeri said that when hosting an event related to the President, certain protocols should be followed, which, however, have been violated in this case. The municipal corporation has chosen to host the event on the controversial Karnataka Gymkhana Grounds, against which there are cases pending before court.

He said that they will also be sending the details of the controversy surrounding the grounds to the President’s office. He said that the President belonged to the people of India and not to any particular party and the event is not a BJP one but a government programme.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner B. Gopalkrishna, who is overseeing the preparations for the event, has appointed various nodal officers and allocated responsibilities to them. He has instructed the officials to spruce up the whole city, particularly the road to be taken by the President to reach the event venue. He asked them to fill potholes and clean medians and make the roads dust-free.

At the Karnataka Gymkhana Grounds (earlier called Hubli Sports Ground), a huge stage measuring 80 ft x 30 ft is being erected. In all, seating arrangements are being made for 500 dignitaries, including 50 elected representatives, and 2,500 invitees. Over 50 workers are engaged in erecting a huge pandal and the stage. Considering that it might rain, German hanger pandal is being erected for the event.

As per the plan, there will be entry to the public from the gate adjacent to the Sawai Gandharva Hall and the VIPs will reach the venue from the entrance near the Gujarat Bhavan. The stage programme is likely to be of around 40 minutes and a group photograph with the President is also being planned in accordance with the protocol of Rashtrapati Bhavan.