Objections raised to mini hydel project in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary ESZ

The Forest Department has been urged to reject the proposal for Barachukki mini hydel project which necessitates diversion of forest land in the Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary.

The user agency Madhyaranga Energy Private Ltd. has submitted the proposal seeking forest clearance for the implementation of 2x2.5 MW mini hydel project and entails diversion of 1.45 hectares of forest land.

Objecting to the project, Wildlife Conservationist Giridhar Kulkarni of Belagavi has urged the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force; PCCF (Wildlife) and PCCF (Forest Conservation) to reject the project as it seriously threatens to fragment the elephant habitat.

Mr. Kulkarni said the proposed alignment of the project falls in the ESZ of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary and the area – where the project is proposed – is an important elephant habitat and home to many other species listed in Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

He said elephant habitats are under severe threat owing to habitat fragmentation caused by infrastructure projects like dams, reservoirs, hydro-electric projects etc. If the mini hydel project for which a proposal has been submitted, was to be approved, it will have a serious impact on the survival of elephants and also aggravate the human-elephant conflict, which is a serious issue in the region, said Mr. Kulkarni.

He also drew attention to the guidelines issued by the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd. (KREDL) for allotment of small hydro projects which clearly says “if the proposal is in close vicinity of tourist spots, bird and wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, eco sensitive zones, restricted areas, places of public importance, monuments etc, the proposal will be rejected”.

Mr. Kulkarni pointed out that apart from being in the ESZ of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, the project was also close to Gaganachukki and Barachukki waterfalls. There is also a pending proposal to establish a bird sanctuary given the riverine ecosystem, he said. The project has to be red flagged as it ticks all the negative criteria for rejection mentioned by KREDL, he added.

