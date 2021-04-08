Objection to raising funds for Ambedkar Jayanti

KALABURAGI

08 April 2021 19:51 IST

The former Zilla Panchayat member and senior Dalit leader Gurushant Pattedar on Thursday objected to fund-raising activities by leaders in the name of Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Pattedar said that senior Dalit leader Vittal Doddmani was forcibly seeking funds from government officials in various departments and owners of commercial establishments on the pretext of celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 in the city.

He said that the district administration has allocated sufficient funds for celebrating the birth anniversary of the leader on a grand note. There was no need for additional funds. He said that Mr. Doddmani was collecting huge amounts from various sections for the event.

Advertising

Advertising

Condemning such fund collection, Mr. Pattedar appealed to citizens not to encourage such activities.