Obituary: Mahesh Chandra Guru passes away

Updated - August 17, 2024 11:02 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 10:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

B.P. Mahesh Chandra Guru, 67, former professor at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Mysore, passed away on Saturday.

He was associated with the Mahisha Dasara movement and was an activist espousing the cause of the socially backward communities and air his views on sensitive topics.  

 Mahesh Chandra Guru had worked in Mangalore University for sometime before being transferred to University of Mysore where he also held the post of Dean and Chairman of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication. He had also worked at the National Institute for Rural Development, Hyderabad, Indian Standards Institution, Chandigarh and  Bangalore University, besides being member of the Academic Council of the University of Mysore, among others.

