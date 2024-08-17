GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Obituary: Mahesh Chandra Guru passes away

Updated - August 17, 2024 11:02 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 10:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

B.P. Mahesh Chandra Guru, 67, former professor at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Mysore, passed away on Saturday.

He was associated with the Mahisha Dasara movement and was an activist espousing the cause of the socially backward communities and air his views on sensitive topics.  

 Mahesh Chandra Guru had worked in Mangalore University for sometime before being transferred to University of Mysore where he also held the post of Dean and Chairman of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication. He had also worked at the National Institute for Rural Development, Hyderabad, Indian Standards Institution, Chandigarh and  Bangalore University, besides being member of the Academic Council of the University of Mysore, among others.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.