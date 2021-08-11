OBC list: Activity picks up in Karnataka after amendment Bill restores power

State now gets a free hand to redraw the caste matrix with 50% cap on quota

The passage of a Constitutional Amendment Bill to restore powers of States to draw their list of backward classes on Tuesday comes at a time when Karnataka is witnessing a churn among in the midst of politics over the Socio Economic Survey of Castes (Caste Census) report.

The State, which had been grappling with several issues of reclassification, addition and deletion of castes from the list, now gets a free hand to redraw the caste matrix with 50% reservation cap, though experts believe there will not be any immediate fallout in the State, unlike in a few others.

A day after the passage of the Bill, Backward Classes Commission chairman K. Jayaprakash Hegde met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai briefly. “There was a hitch till now as the State government did not have powers. Our work had slowed down. We have to start working on matters that are before the commission,” Mr. Hegde told The Hindu. Addition of about four to five small castes, and reclassification of certain semi-nomadic and nomadic tribes are before the commission along with the demand for reclassification of Panchamasalis, he added. “The caste census report also has to be looked into,” he added.

The caste census conducted by the commission at a cost of over ₹160 crore is in the cold storage now. Meanwhile, the high court is expected to start hearing a writ petition that seeks a direction to the Backward Commission to submit its socio economic survey report and the government to seek a report.

In the recent times, the State witnessed Panchamasalis, a sub-sect of Lingayats, demanding their reclassification to category 2A from 3B, Kurubas seeking Scheduled Tribes Status, the Scheduled Tribes asking for a larger share in the reservation matrix besides a host of most backward classes seeking recast of the matrix to secure greater share in reservation.

“Caste matters should be regional since OBCs are not uniform across the country. Since 2014, the Centre has tried to take up the OBC matter and prevented the States from drawing the list. The Bill only sets right the earlier problem created by the Constitution 102 amendment,” said former chairman of the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission C.S. Dwarkanath. “The commission will now play an important role in recommending any addition, deletion or reclassification,” said Mr. Dwarkanath, who met Social Welfare Minister Srinivas Poojary to discuss the issue.

However, Mr. Dwarkanath said any departure from the current matrix should be based on caste census. Citing an example, he said: “Of the 95 communities in Category 1, 76 communities have not received reservation benefits while in Category 2A, of the total 102 communities, 73 communities have not benefited. These anomalies have to be set right.”