OBC, Dalit seers urge Karnataka govt. to accept caste census report

January 07, 2024 06:52 am | Updated 06:53 am IST - Bengaluru

The dominant communities of Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities have demanded a fresh survey

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had a meeting with Heads of various mutta. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A delegation of seers representing Dalit and OBC communities, who met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, urged him to accept the Socio-Economic & Educational Survey, popularly known as caste census. Responding to this, Mr. Siddaramaiah said his government will decide on it based on legal opinion.

The delegation included Siddarameshwara Swami (representing the Bhovi community), Valmiki Prasannanandapuri Swami (representing the Valmiki community), Kaginele Mahasamsthana’s Kanaka Gurupeeta Niranjananandapuri (of Kuruba community), and others.

While there is demand from OBC communities to accept the report of the survey conducted back in 2015, dominant communities of Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities have argued that the survey is “unscientific” and should not be accepted. They have demanded a fresh survey.

