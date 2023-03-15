OBC commission to ask all GPs to display list of castes that come under quota

March 15, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

In the light of a large number of communities among backward classes being unaware of reservation benefits in education and employment, the Karnataka State Permanent Backward Classes Commission will be sending an updated list of castes and sub-castes to all the gram panchayats across the State.

“During the course of our work, we found that members of many sub-castes were not aware of reservation at all, and many did not even know whether their castes fall in the backward classes list. So, we will be sending the updated list with corrected spellings of castes to all gram panchayats that can be displayed in the offices,” Backward Classes Commission chairman K. Jayaprakash Hegde said. He said there are over 900 castes and sub-castes that are brought under the backward classes categories. This also includes two new castes added and about four castes that have been deleted, he added.

Mr. Hegde said that the commission in its final report submitted to government last week has recommended orphans not knowing their castes to be given reservation under Category 1 while those orphans knowing castes could be given reservation in their respective categories. Besides, the commission has also submitted reports on 17 castes in backward classes to the government, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said they were expecting a Government Order on providing caste certificate for all, which could be used for purposes other than reservation, as people who are from castes that are not in reservation list and those in the creamy layer are struggling to get caste certificates. Further, another order to consider the income of parents for purpose of providing income certificate is also expected.