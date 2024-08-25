OBC and Dalit religious heads offer moral support to CM while Mahadevappa says Siddaramaiah may not quit even if HC verdict is adverse

After the Congress high command backed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his defence over the allegation of irregularities in the allotment of sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), a group of seers heading the mutts that have following among the backward classes and Dalits on Sunday offered moral support to the embattled Chief Minister. While the Chief Minister and the Congress are in the midst of their fight against the allegation, his close aide Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa on Sunday indicated that Mr. Siddaramaiah may not resign even if the Karnataka High Court’s ruling on August 29, with respect to the sanction granted by the Governor to probe into the alleged irregularities, remains adverse.

The group of 10 seers representing the Federation of Seers from Backward Classes and Oppressed Sections met the Chief Minister offering unconditional moral support to him. They also promised to fight the “sinister designs” of the Raj Bhavan to destabilise the government. Those who were in the delegation included Nirananjanananda Mahaswami of Kanaka Peetha, Kaginele; Shanthaveera Mahaswami of Sri Jagadguru Kunchitiga Mahasamsthana Mutt, Hosadurga; Immadi Siddarameshwara Swami of Bhovi Gurupeetha, Chitradruga, and Basavamurthy Madara Chennaiah Mahaswami of Madara Chennaiah Gurupeetha, Chitradurga.

Meanwhile, when asked if the Chief Minister would have to resign if the High Court’s verdict remains adverse, Dr. Mahadevappa, a long-time friend of Mr. Siddaramaiah, said: “Such a question does not arise since there is no material of his involvement in the MUDA issue. He has no role in MUDA.” He said that legal experts never said anything about the position of the Chief Minister in the case.

Asked if there would be a question of morality, he said: “There is no question of morality since he has no role in the case. There is neither nepotism nor money involvement in the case and the Governor’s decision is politically motived.”

On the rumours about the impending change in leadership, the Social Welfare Minister said: “There is no discussion on the leadership. The Congress high command is standing behind the Chief Minister. There is no question of a new chief ministerial candidate being discussed. The post is not vacant. There is no difference among Congress leaders, specifically among Ahinda leaders. Everyone remains united. All the talk on change of leadership is just a rumour.”