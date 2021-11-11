Obavva Jayanti postponed

BENGALURU

The State Government has put off Onake Obavva Jayanti that was set to be observed on Thursday.

The decision has been taken in view of the model code of conduct enforced due to the elections to 25 Council seats, states a circular. The government had given the green signal to celebrate the birth anniversary of Obavva, wife of a soldier in charge of the watchtower in Chitradurga fort, who fought the forces of Hyder Ali in 18th Century, as a state-sponsored event from this year. However, the enforcement of model code of conduct has resulted in the postponement of the event.

