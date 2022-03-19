NWKRTC now on Twitter, Instagram

Special Correspondent March 19, 2022 18:43 IST

In a bid to reach out to the tech-savvy generation, the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation has joined social media with official accounts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook

A file photo of a North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation bus. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

In a bid to reach out to the tech-savvy generation, the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) has entered the social media platforms by opening official accounts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. In an official release, H. Ramanagoudar, of the IT Department of NWKRTC, has said that information on the corporation’s new schemes and activities, new routes, luxury services, facilities to the passengers and students, and other details will be uploaded on social medial platforms. Information on the bus services, contract carriage, telephone numbers of bus stations, vacant stalls at bus stations, and other details have been made available on the official website https://nwkrtc.karnataka.gov.in. This apart, the public can visit the Twitter handle https://twitter.com/nwkrtc; Facebook account https://www.facebook.com/nwkrtc; or the Instagram account www.instagram.com/nwkrtc to get details on the corporation’s services, the release said. KSRTC has already launched a KSRTC mobile app and www.ksrtc.in for ticket booking and other services.



