Karnataka

NWKRTC wants students to develop mobile application

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI August 06, 2022 19:49 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 19:49 IST

North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) has invited students of technical institutions to participate in a contest to develop vehicle tracking mobile application.

According to press release issued by the NWKRTC PRO, the selected team will be rewarded with a cash prize of ₹50,000 and a certificate. The winning team will have to provide hands-on maintenance training for in-house technicians.

The details of the app development contest are published on the NWKRTC website, https://nwkrtc.karnataka.gov.in. For more information, contact Ph.: 7760991521.

