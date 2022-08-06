NWKRTC wants students to develop mobile application
North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) has invited students of technical institutions to participate in a contest to develop a vehicle tracking mobile application
According to press release issued by the NWKRTC PRO, the selected team will be rewarded with a cash prize of ₹50,000 and a certificate. The winning team will have to provide hands-on maintenance training for in-house technicians.
The details of the app development contest are published on the NWKRTC website, https://nwkrtc.karnataka.gov.in. For more information, contact Ph.: 7760991521.
