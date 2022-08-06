Karnataka

NWKRTC wants students to develop mobile application

North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) has invited students of technical institutions to participate in a contest to develop vehicle tracking mobile application.

According to press release issued by the NWKRTC PRO, the selected team will be rewarded with a cash prize of ₹50,000 and a certificate. The winning team will have to provide hands-on maintenance training for in-house technicians.

The details of the app development contest are published on the NWKRTC website, https://nwkrtc.karnataka.gov.in. For more information, contact Ph.: 7760991521.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Belgaum
public transport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2022 7:54:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/nwkrtc-wants-students-to-develop-mobile-application/article65737119.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR