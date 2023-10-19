NWKRTC training programme emphasises significance of enhancing skills and knowledge of employees

October 19, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A one-day training programme for officials and employees of Hubballi Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System (HDBRTS) was held at the School of Management Studies and Research at KLE Technological University in Hubballi on Thursday.

In the inaugural session, Dean of the Faculty of Commerce and Management M.R. Shollapur spoke about the objectives, while Administrative Officer of NWKRTC Guruprasad Hogadi emphasised the significance of training, enhancing the skills and knowledge of the employees.

Divisional Controller of City Division NWKRTC Vivekanand Vishwadnya and others spoke.

In the ensuing technical sessions, Nagaraj Navalgund spoke on “Developing Excellent Customer Service Skills and Passenger Grievance Redressal”, Mrityunjaya Chavannavar on “Management of Personal Finance”, G.S. Hiremath on “Building Professional Behavior at the Workplace and Stress Management” and Suvarna Nimbagal on “Effective workplace dynamics and stress management”.

General manager (IT and Operations) Rajkumar and Manjunath J. from HDBRTS and several officials were present.

R.C. Patil coordinated the event.

