ADVERTISEMENT

NWKRTC training programme emphasises significance of enhancing skills and knowledge of employees

October 19, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials and employees of Hubballi Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System who participated in the training programme at the School of Management Studies and Research at KLE Technological University in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A one-day training programme for officials and employees of Hubballi Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System (HDBRTS) was held at the School of Management Studies and Research at KLE Technological University in Hubballi on Thursday.

In the inaugural session, Dean of the Faculty of Commerce and Management M.R. Shollapur spoke about the objectives, while Administrative Officer of NWKRTC Guruprasad Hogadi emphasised the significance of training, enhancing the skills and knowledge of the employees.

Divisional Controller of City Division NWKRTC Vivekanand Vishwadnya and others spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the ensuing technical sessions, Nagaraj Navalgund spoke on “Developing Excellent Customer Service Skills and Passenger Grievance Redressal”, Mrityunjaya Chavannavar on “Management of Personal Finance”, G.S. Hiremath on “Building Professional Behavior at the Workplace and Stress Management” and Suvarna Nimbagal on “Effective workplace dynamics and stress management”.

General manager (IT and Operations) Rajkumar and Manjunath J. from HDBRTS and several officials were present.

R.C. Patil coordinated the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US