NWKRTC to seek exemption fromMV tax, toll

Chairman of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) V.S. Patil has said that a proposal to exempt NWKRTC from paying motor vehicle tax and from paying highway toll would be submitted to the State government.

Speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday after inaugurating a photo exhibition on the achievements of the government in the first 100 days, Mr. Patil said that steps would be taken to run buses on new routes based on requests submitted by the general public.

To a query, he clarified that because of ongoing development works on various routes in Hubballi city, bus schedules on such routes had been reduced and steps would be taken to increase schedules once the work is completed.

Mr. Patil said that in an attempt to facilitate development of the transport corporation, talks had been held with 36 MLAs and MLCs under the jurisdiction of the transport corporation. He had met half of them personally and he planned to meet others too, he said.

Managing Director of NWKRTC Rajendra Cholan said that work on the development of Kittur Chennamma Circle would be initiated shortly.

To a query, he clarified that there was traffic problem on the road stretch between Kittur Chennamma Circle and Vani Vilas Circle and a decision on making the bus terminal at Hosur functional and allowing BRTS buses on the stretch would be taken only after achieving good progress in the road development work.