NWKRTC to operate buses from today

Belagavi

20 June 2021 20:12 IST

NWKRTC will run buses as per demand and on some priority routes from Monday, as per relaxation of lockdown rules.

Buses of nine divisions of NWKRTC in Dharwad, Belagavi, Gadag, Bagalkot, Uttara Kannada and Haveri districts will start operations at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Officers have urged commuters to travel without hesitation. “We have ensured that all buses are sanitised before they leave the depots. Over 92% of staff have been vaccinated. Only those staff with COVID-19 negative reports are deputed for duty,” they said.

NWKRTC Managing Director Krishna Bajpayee said that only half the seats will be filled on all buses. All passengers are expected to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Buses will operate to all districts except Mysore. And, weekend curfew does not apply to the movement of buses.