NWKRTC to observe ‘Bus Day’ on July 20

In a bid to encourage people to use public transport more, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) has decided to observe ‘Bus Day’ every month beginning July 20.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, NWKRTC chairman Sadanand Danganavar said Bus Day was being organised under the theme ‘Use Public Transport, Reduce Global Warming’ and would be held on 20th of every month in the six districts covered by the transport corporation.

Twin cities

Mr. Danganavar said that for the first month, Bus Day would be held in the twin cities and would be extended to other places in the subsequent months. “On July 20, all the employees and officers of NWKRTC in Hubballi-Dharwad will not use private vehicles to come to office including myself and the Managing Director of NWKRTC. Drivers for officials have been asked to come to the office by bus and they will not take out cars for the day,” he said.

On the day, he and other officials would tour the twin cities in buses and take feedback from passengers. “Apart from encouraging the use of public transport, we will try to learn about our drawbacks and address them,” he said.

Cooperation sought

Mr. Danganavar said steps had already been taken to create awareness on the initiative and religious heads of various faiths and leaders of various political parties had been invited to be part of the initiative. On an average, two lakh commuters use city bus services in Hubballi-Dharwad. NWKRTC wants to double the number during Bus Day. On the launch day, 50 additional buses are being kept as standby to cater to the extra demand.

“We have requested colleges and government agencies to be part of the initiative by using public transport on bus day. We are hopeful of a positive response,” he said.