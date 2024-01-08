NWKRTC to get 884 buses; tender floated already for 375

January 08, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy has said that for the benefit of passengers from North Karnataka, the State government will be procuring 884 new buses. Tender for procurement of 375 buses has already been floated.

He was addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone for Dharwad City Bus Station, upgradation of New Bus Station on Gokul Road in Hubballi and flagging off new Pallakki buses in Hubballi on Monday.

The Minister said that more number of people are travelling by bus after the introduction of Shakti scheme. After the arrival of the news buses, there will be a relief for passengers, he said and added that he has asked officials to get the buses delivered by March 2024.

Mentioning that Hubballi-Dharwad will be getting 100 electric buses in the coming days, the Minister said that they will be conducting recruitment for filling 2,000 posts.

“The BJP when in power earlier neither purchased buses nor filled vacant posts. We will not give old buses to the people of North Karnataka. We will get you new buses,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that after Bengluru bus station, the Hubballi bus station has adequate land and it should be put to good use.

Mr. Reddy said that there is a need to increase accident compensation to ₹1 crore like under other State transport corporations.

Labour Minister and district in-charge Santosh Lad said that while ₹13 crore is being spent for building the new city bus station in Dharwad, the new bus station on Gokul Road in Hubballi is being upgraded at a cost of ₹23 crore.

Mr. Lad said that the new buses will be made available to North Karnataka after February and this apart, the process to procure 5,000 new buses will be initiated in the coming days.

Presiding over the function, Member of Legislative Assembly Mahesh Tenginakai pointed out that the number of bus passengers has almost doubled after the introduction of Shakti scheme and procurement of new buses will benefit the commuters and students.

He also stressed the need for providing special grants to NWKRTC and more utilisation of technology to improve bus services.

Referring to the good service being given to the public by NWKRTC staff, Member of Legislative Assembly N.H. Konaraddi said that there should not be any discrimination in providing grants to the transport corporation.

Making the introductory remarks, Managing Director of NWKRTC Bharath S. said that there are 21,000 employees in the corporation and Sarige Spandana portal has been launched to help employees register their grievances.

Hubballi Dharwad Mayor Veena Baradwad, the former MP I.G. Sanadi and others were present.

Flagged off

At the function, the Transport Minister flagged off four Pallakki non-AC sleeper buses which have hi-tech amenities.

Another six Pallakki buses are to be delivered to NWKRTC by the month-end and tender process to procure 10 more buses is under way.

The Minister also launched a portal, ss.itnwkrtc.in, for grievance redressal of the employees, distributed appointment orders on compassionate grounds to 36 candidates and a cheque for ₹50 lakh insurance amount to a staff family member.

He also honoured 36 drivers with the Chief Minister’s Gold Medal for accident-free service and one KST (Karnataka State Transport) constable for best performance during training.