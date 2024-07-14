ADVERTISEMENT

NWKRTC suffering losses, will hike bus prices, says chairman

Published - July 14, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

“We are constrained to hike bus fares as we are suffering losses due to the Shakti scheme and other reasons,” NWKRTC chairman and Congress MLA Raju (Bharamagouda Alagouda) Kage said in Kagwad on Sunday.

Over the decades, we have suffered from accumulated losses. We have also suffered losses due to the Shakti scheme of free bus travel to women. We need some cash infusion, apart from what the State government is to give us. That is why we are planning to hike bus fares, he told reporters. “NWKRTC has not revised fares in 10 years,” he said.

He said that it was difficult to manage the corporation as the prices of fuel, buses, spare parts and wages had been increasing over the years. However, we are providing good service to the people despite our losses.

To a question, he said he would discuss the issue with the CM before a final decision was made.

