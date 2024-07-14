NWKRTC suffering losses, will hike bus prices, says chairman

“We are constrained to hike bus fares as we are suffering losses due to the Shakti scheme and other reasons,” NWKRTC chairman and Congress MLA Raju (Bharamagouda Alagouda) Kage said in Kagwad on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the decades, we have suffered from accumulated losses. We have also suffered losses due to the Shakti scheme of free bus travel to women. We need some cash infusion, apart from what the State government is to give us. That is why we are planning to hike bus fares, he told reporters. “NWKRTC has not revised fares in 10 years,” he said.

He said that it was difficult to manage the corporation as the prices of fuel, buses, spare parts and wages had been increasing over the years. However, we are providing good service to the people despite our losses.

To a question, he said he would discuss the issue with the CM before a final decision was made.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.