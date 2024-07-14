GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NWKRTC suffering losses, will hike bus prices, says chairman

Published - July 14, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

“We are constrained to hike bus fares as we are suffering losses due to the Shakti scheme and other reasons,” NWKRTC chairman and Congress MLA Raju (Bharamagouda Alagouda) Kage said in Kagwad on Sunday.

Over the decades, we have suffered from accumulated losses. We have also suffered losses due to the Shakti scheme of free bus travel to women. We need some cash infusion, apart from what the State government is to give us. That is why we are planning to hike bus fares, he told reporters. “NWKRTC has not revised fares in 10 years,” he said.

He said that it was difficult to manage the corporation as the prices of fuel, buses, spare parts and wages had been increasing over the years. However, we are providing good service to the people despite our losses.

To a question, he said he would discuss the issue with the CM before a final decision was made.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / Roads and Rails / road transport / travel and commuting / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.