NWKRTC staff found dead at Ranebennur depot

July 03, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 49-year-old driver-cum-conductor attached to the Ranebennur Depot of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) was found dead on the bus depot premises in Ranebennur on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Mallikarjun Shamanna Badiger of Davalagi village of Muddebihal taluk of Vijayapura district. He was serving in the Ranebennur depot for the last 10 years.

The body was found near a tree on the depot premises. The Halageri Police, who registered a case, are investigating.

The cause for the extreme action taken by the employee is not known.

Inquiry ordered

Meanwhile, Managing Director of NWKRTC S. Bharath has ordered a department inquiry in connection with the death of the driver-cum-conductor.

According to initial information available, Mallikarjun Badiger had returned home after completing his duties on June 25.

On July 2, he had called his superior officer conveying to him that he would report to duty on July 3. Accordingly, he came to the depot at 3.15 a.m.

Soon after news about the body being found, senior officials rushed to the spot. The officials have been directed to submit an inquiry report at the earliest, a release from NWKRTC said.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

