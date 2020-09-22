NWKRTC resumes inter-Statebus services to Maharashtra

Inter-State bus services to various destinations in Maharasthra from North Karnataka districts that had remained suspended due to the COVID-19 situation have resumed now with North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) re-starting services on Tuesday.

Following the lockdown and a ban on inter-State travel, NWKRTC, which used to operate scores of schedules daily to various destinations in Maharashtra, suspended bus services. Now, with the restrictions being removed and a comparatively better scenario emerging, it has decided to resume bus services.

On Tuesday, NWKRTC buses to Kolhapur, Pune, Mumbai, Sangli, Sholapur, Shirdi, Nasik and other destinations from the district headquarters in the districts of Dharwad, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Gadag, Uttara Kannada and Haveri districts were re-started.

In a press release, the Chief Traffic Manager of NWKRTC has said that the transport corporation has drawn up plans to re-start all schedules to Maharashtra in a phased manner.

Passengers can book tickets on www.ksrtc.in or at franchise counters. As per the guidelines, passengers will have to compulsorily wear face masks during travel and follow all necessary norms.