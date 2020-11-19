NWKRTC resumes bus services to Shirdi, Chennai

In all, 65 various bus services used to operate from Hubballi to neighbouring States before the lockdown and of them, 50 services have been restarted in a phased manner.

HUBBALLI

19 November 2020 01:16 IST

North Western Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) has resumed services of sleeper and Volvo buses to Shirdi and Chennai, respectively, from Hubballi.

In a release here, Divisional Controller of Hubballi Division of NWKRTC H. Ramanagoudar has said that both the services had now resumed at the New Bus Station on Gokul Road in Hubballi. The services were suspended owing to COVID-19 eight months ago.

The sleeper bus to Shirdi will leave Hubballi at 7 p.m. and reach Shirdi at 7.30 a.m. the next day covering Dharwad, Belagavi, Pune and Ahmednagar. The return journey will commence at 7 p.m. and the bus will reach Hubballi at 7.30 a.m. the next day.

Advertising

Advertising

The Volvo bus to Chennai will leave Hubballi at 10.30 a.m. daily and reach its destination at 1.30 p.m. the next day via Bengaluru, Hosur and Krishnagiri. The return journey will commence at 3.15 p.m. and the bus will return to Hubballi at 7 a.m. the next day.

Discount

Mr. Ramanagoudar has said that tickets could be reserved through online booking and for passengers booking four or more seats there would be a 5 % discount on the fare and for those booking their return journey tickets, there would be a discount of 10 %.

50 buses

He has said that in all, 65 Volvo, sleeper, Rajahamsa and Vegadoot buses used to operate from Hubballi to neighbouring States before the lockdown and among them, the services of 50 buses had been restarted in a phased manner. Depending on demand, the services of the remaining buses too would resume in a phased manner, he said.