October 15, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Belagavi

North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) has introduced 500 new buses to cater to the festival rush.

The buses will operate from various bus stands in the State to various towns and outside.

Special buses will be operated between Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Goa, Mumbai, Pune and other cities and regions.

Tickets for these additional bus services can be booked on www.ksrtc.in or the KSRTC mobile application, said a release.

