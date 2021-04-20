NWKRTC employees stage silent protest

Taking exception to the apathy of the State government towards the indefinite strike of transport employees seeking fulfilment of their rightful demands, several employees of NWKRTC staged a silent protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad on Monday.

Leading the protest, honorary president of Dharwad Division KSRTC Employees League P.H. Neeralakeri said that although the workers have been on strike for the last 13 days, the State government instead of redressing their grievances, was trying to snub the protest through illegal means.

He said that steps such as trying to evict the employees from residential quarters, not paying salaries for the month of March, registering fake cases are being taken. He said that although the employees wanted to file complaints, they were not being received and the police were being used to threaten the employees. “If at all the government wants to take legal action, let it take. We are ready to face it,” he said.

Mr. Neeralakeri said that such steps by the government would force the family members of the employees to come to the streets and also intensify the agitation. He said that the employees were united and would stand against all plans to divide them.

The league’s other office-bearers, including Srishailgoudru Kamatar, Siddanna Kambar and Laxman Bakkai, were present.

More buses

NWKRTC officials have managed to get more buses on the roads in Dharwad district. An official said that they managed to get some more drivers and conductors to resume their duties convincing them.

Five suspended

Meanwhile, Divisional Controller of Hubballi Moffusil Division H. Ramanagoudar has suspended five employees for threatening a driver and conductor and preventing them from carrying out their official duty.