NWKRTC employee dies

A NWKRTC employee who was on strike died of heart attack at his home in Belagavi on Saturday. Datta Mandolkar, 58, collapsed and died in minutes.

He had returned from an overnight strike and was planning to return to the bus stand for the second day of strike. His family members have sought compensation from the government for his death.

NWKRTC workers continued their strike for the second day on Saturday. They spent the night cooking dinner and slept on mats and plastic sheets spread out in the bus stand.

They protested by begging money from passers-by, telling them that the government has not paid their salaries for six months. They shouted slogans against Laxman Savadi , Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister .

Workers have been demanding that they be treated as Transport Department employees and those who died during the lockdown be treated as corona warriors.