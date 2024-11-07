ADVERTISEMENT

NWKRTC earns ₹8.70 crore revenue in a day

Published - November 07, 2024 09:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 27 lakh people travelled on NWKRTC buses on Monday last giving the transport corporation a record one-day collection.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

In a day, a total of 27 lakh people travelled on NWKRTC (North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation) buses giving the public transport corporation a revenue of ₹8.70 crore.

According to a press release issued by NWKRTC, 27 lakh people travelled on NWKRTC buses on Monday last and of them, the number of woman passengers was 16.66 lakh. The total revenue for the day for the corporation was ₹8.70 crore, it said.

Priyanga M. is the Managing Director of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

This was a day after the festival holidays ended, during which NWKRTC had launched special bus services to Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Goa, Hyderabad, Pune, among other places.

This apart, on the Awatar online booking site also, NWKRTC witnessed a big increase on October 30 and November 4.

A total of 8,998 and 7,556 online bookings were made, respectively, on these two days, giving a revenue of ₹1.06 crore for the transport corporation.

Managing Director of NWKRTC Priyanga M. has thanked all the employees and officials and also the general public for the transport corporation’s achievement.

