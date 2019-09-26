NWKRTC driver suspended

Following complaints from students that a NWKRTC driver almost ran over them in Bekwad village near Khanapur on Tuesday, senior officers of the State-run transport undertaking suspended the driver and ordered an inquiry.

The bus sped away, despite some students trying to stop it by running in front of it in the opposite direction, putting the lives of students in danger.

According to a release, A. Sheikh, driver attached to the Dandeli Depot, has been suspended and a detailed inquiry has been launched.

Meanwhile, a local court in Khanapur took cognisance of the incident. Judge Mallikarjun Madiwal ordered the police to produce the driver before the court in 24 hours.

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Lakshman Savadi said that such incidents would not repeat. “We have taken a serious view of the irresponsible manner in which the driver behaved. He could have caused the death of some students. We have issued directions to drivers and conductors not to behave like that,” he said in a release.

Students and residents of Bekwad village staged a protest for sometime against NWKRTC on Wednesday.