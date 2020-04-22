NWKRTC conductor donates salary

A bus conductor of North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) donated one month’s salary to the Chief Minister's COVID-19 relief fund.
Basavaraj Ganiger, resident of Shirkol village in Navalgund taluk and serving in unit No. 1 of the city transport division, donated ₹25,000 through the Deputy Commissioner's office here.
Mr. Ganiger handed over the cheque to the Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa, who appreciated the gesture. has emerged as a model for the society by donating on his own will the entire amount of one month salary for a noble cause. NWKRTC divisional controller Vivekananda Vishvajna and others were present.
