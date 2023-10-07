NWKRTC completes transfer process of 368 drivers, conductors

October 07, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) has completed the process of transfer of 368 drivers and conductors of nine divisions within the transport corporation.

According to a press release, Managing Director of NWKRTC S. Bharath issued orders pertaining to the general transfers, mutual transfer, couple and other cases for the year 2023. The transfer process was carried out despite several divisions in the transport corporation facing shortage of driving staff, with the sole objective of helping eligible employees who had been waiting for a transfer.

NWKRTC had invited online applications for transfers and between August 23 and September 4. A total of 1,003 drivers and conductors had applied seeking transfer and of them 727 were eligible. Subsequently taking into consideration the requirement of driving staff, availability and vacancies in nine divisions of NWKRTC, transfer orders pertaining to 368 employees have been issued on October 6, the release said. Of the 368 cases, 309 are general transfers, 34 are cases of mutual transfer and 25 are special cases.

According to the release most of the transfer requests are from the Uttar Kannada Division seeking transfer to other divisions and several from other divisions had sought transfer to Bagalkot division. While Uttara Kannada Division has shortage of staff, Bagalkot has additional staff. Considering these facts only applications of employees who had served for eight and more years have been considered. At the same time applications from Haveri division for transfer to Gadag division have not been considered as Haveri has shortage of staff, while Gadag presently has adequate staff.

No immediate posting

However, there will be no immediate posting for the transferred employees barring the exception of mutual and special cases as the corporation has to ensure that there is adequate staff for operating the existing schedules.

The MD clarified that 309 transferred employees will not be released from their present duties immediately. He clarified that unless and until requisite driving staff was provided to divisions like Uttar Kannada, Haveri, Dharwad (Rural) and Chikkodi, they will not be able to relieve the transferred employees and they have been directed to serve in their present place of work until further orders. Mr. Bharath has sought the cooperation of the transferred staff in this regard.