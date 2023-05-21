HamberMenu
NWKRTC collects ₹13.24 lakh fine from ticketless travellers

May 21, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
NWKRTC vigilance teams have booked cases against 13,956 persons for ticketless travelling.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Vigilance teams of North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) have booked cases against 13,956 persons for ticketless travelling and collected a fine of ₹13.24 lakh penalty from them.

NWKRTC Public Relation Officer H. Ramanagoudar has said in a release that these checks were carried out between January and April this year.

NWKRTC operates 4,445 buses from 55 depots in the districts of Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Bagalkot, Belagavi and Uttar Kannada and on an average 16 lakh to 17 lakh people travel by these buses.

In all, 71,021 checks for ticketless travelling and other violations were conducted and 13,956 persons were found travelling without tickets thus causing revenue pilferage of ₹1,41,391.

As per the KMV Act, ticketless travel in public transport buses is a punishable offence and those found travelling without tickets are liable to pay fine 10 times of the travel fare or ₹500 on the spot.

