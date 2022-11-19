NWKRTC bus falls into ditch near Belagavi, 34 injured

November 19, 2022 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - BELAGAVI

The NWKRTC bus fell in a ditch near Adaragunchi village in Belagavi district on November 18

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of NWKRTC buses in the central bus depot in Belagavi in north Karnataka. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

As many as 34 persons were injured when a North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) bus fell in to a ditch near Adaragunchi village in Belagavi district on Friday November 18.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. Police said the injured persons were shifted to a hospital in Khanapur. They are all out of danger and are recovering..

