NWKRTC bus falls into ditch near Belagavi, 34 injured

November 19, 2022 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - BELAGAVI

Trending

As many as 34 persons were injured when a North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) bus fell in to a ditch near Adaragunchi village in Belagavi district on Friday November 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver lost control of the vehicle. Police said the injured persons were shifted to a hospital in Khanapur. They are all out of danger and are recovering..