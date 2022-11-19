NWKRTC bus falls into ditch near Belagavi, 34 injured

Trending
- India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
- Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
- Election Commissioner may be honest, but can have definite political leaning: Supreme Court
- Comeback bid: On Donald Trump
- Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms
As many as 34 persons were injured when a North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) bus fell in to a ditch near Adaragunchi village in Belagavi district on Friday November 18.
ADVERTISEMENT
The driver lost control of the vehicle. Police said the injured persons were shifted to a hospital in Khanapur. They are all out of danger and are recovering..
ADVERTISEMENT