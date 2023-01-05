ADVERTISEMENT

NWKRTC bus catches fire

January 05, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A NWKRTC bus caught fire near Belagavi on Thursday. The vehicle suffered extensive damage, but no one was injured. It was on its way to Belagavi from Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

It caught fire near Hattaragi Toll Naka. And, the driver who noticed smoke stopped the bus and parked it by the side of the road.

He asked all passengers to get off the vehicle and they all got down in time, while the fire spread to all parts of the bus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The vehicle suffered extensive damage before the fire engines reached the place. Fire and Emergency Services personnel doused the fire within half an hour, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US