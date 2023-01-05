HamberMenu
NWKRTC bus catches fire

January 05, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A NWKRTC bus caught fire near Belagavi on Thursday. The vehicle suffered extensive damage, but no one was injured. It was on its way to Belagavi from Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

It caught fire near Hattaragi Toll Naka. And, the driver who noticed smoke stopped the bus and parked it by the side of the road.

He asked all passengers to get off the vehicle and they all got down in time, while the fire spread to all parts of the bus.

The vehicle suffered extensive damage before the fire engines reached the place. Fire and Emergency Services personnel doused the fire within half an hour, the police said.

