Nurturing students who will go on to make a positive impact on society

An investiture ceremony was organised at Bharatesh Central School in Halaga on Thursday. It unfolded at the Sparkle Auditorium, emanating an air of anticipation and excitement.

Dignitaries, parents, teachers and students eagerly awaited the commencement of the event, their eyes gleaming with pride and hope. The stage was adorned with the school’s emblem, creating an ambience of reverence and commitment to the institution’s values.

The event’s chief guest was Arati Rourniya and the president of the event was Vinod Doddanavar, secretary of Bharatesh Education Trust.

Governing council chairperson Anupama Shirahatti and governing council member Kirti Doddanavar were present.

The cabinet members were then invited on stage one by one and given away their badges and sashes. The recipients pledged to uphold the school’s values and be the torchbearers of progress.

Ms. Rourniyar, who addressed the gathering, emphasized the significance of leadership and the responsibilities associated with it.

She expressed pride in the students who have been selected for various positions of authority, acknowledging their exemplary contribution, both academic and co-curricular.

The ceremony concluded on a high note with Mr. Doddanavar urging students to excel in the fields that they like the most.

He said that the event served as a reminder of the transformative power of leadership and the role it plays in shaping the future.

As the newly appointed leaders donned their badges of honour, the promise of a brighter future illuminated the hall, echoing the school’s commitment to nurturing confident and responsible individuals who will go on to make a positive impact on society, said a release.