Nursing students oppose re-exam for all, urge board to hold it only at centres where malpractice was reported

January 20, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and students of general nursing and midwifery (GNM) diploma course gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi on Friday and staged a protest against the decision of Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board (KSDNEB) to hold re-examination for all students of I and II year GNM diploma course.

The students, holding placards, raised slogans against the examination board’s decision. Nearly 88,000 students appeared for the I and II year of GNM nursing examination between November 22 and 25 and after incidents of mass copying were reported at the Banaswadi exam centre in Bengaluru, the Department of Medical Education ordered a re-exam.

The agitating students questioned why they should suffer just because a handful of people got leaked question paper before the examination. The students were upset over the board’s decision to conduct re-examinations for all from Saturday.

The agitating students said that conducting re-examination for all of them is really unfair and urged the examination board to conduct re-examination only at those centres where question papers were leaked and mass copying was reported.

