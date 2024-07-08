ADVERTISEMENT

Nursing student found dead in Jalahalli

Published - July 08, 2024 10:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old nursing student ended her life at a hostel in Jalahalli on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Diya Mondal, from West Bengal, who was pursuing a nursing course at Mother Theresa Nursing College and was staying in a hostel.

A probe revealed that she was depressed over family problems and used to discuss the same with her roommates. On Saturday, her roommates found her dead in her room and alerted the police.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body before alerting her parents.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigations are on.

(Those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help)

