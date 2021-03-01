‘Nursing is a noble, selfless profession’

Nursing students taking an oath during the graduation ceremony in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Mangaluru

01 March 2021 00:39 IST

RGUHS Registrar was speaking at the graduation ceremony

Registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Shivanand Kapashi has said that nursing is a selfless and noble profession. It is the largest profession in the occupational category.

He was speaking at the graduation ceremony of Father Muller School and College of Nursing here on Saturday.

“Nurses are expected to be team players and role models to society and it was seen during the pandemic,” he said.

Bishop of Mangaluru Peter Paul Saldanha, who is also the president of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, said nurses have their hands busy with the emerging chronic diseases, which needs more care. The world noticed nursing services as being vital during the pandemic.

He likened their white nursing attire to truth, apron to righteousness, shoes to readiness, face mask to a calming smile, and ointment to compassion.

“We recognise the nurses with their white aprons that signify one uniform standard, one language of healing and one in compassion and love,” the Bishop said.

In the graduate response, outgoing student Nikitha Lavia Dsouza remembered her stay in the campus and said how the institution has moulded her for the better growth. She said efforts of teachers, peer teaching, ample teaching and learning resources, integration of theory and practice, and inter-professional education modalities helped students to achieve pinnacles.

The best outgoing students as well as students who excelled in various academic and extracurricular activities were honoured on the occasion.

The ceremony was for the outgoing batches of GNM, B.Sc, PB B.Sc., and M.Sc. nursing courses. In all, 260 graduates from 2018-19 and 2019-20 batches with their parents attended the ceremony.

Director Richard Aloysius Coelho and Principal Jacintha D’Souza spoke.