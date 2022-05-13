Nurses Day celebrated at SDM

SDM Institute of Nursing Sciences, a constituent college of SDM University, celebrated International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, on Thursday.

Shashilata Yadav, professor, OBG Nursing, Institute of Nursing Education, Goa, said that nurses should have good communication skills to deal with patients and should have utmost patience while treating them.

She also said that it was the responsibility of nurses to uphold the self-respect of patients and interact with them confidently and with compassion.

Earlier, after inaugurating the programme, executive director Padmalatha Niranjan complimented the nursing fraternity for their selfless and dedicated service towards the mankind, particularly during the last two years of COVID-19 pandemic.

Presiding over the function, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of SDM University S.K. Joshi elaborated on the role of nurses in the healthcare sector and said their role in the post-surgery period was very crucial.

Principal of SDM Institute of Nursing Sciences David Kola briefed about the International Nurses Day. The institute also observed International Nurses Week from May 7 to 12 during which various events were organised for the nursing fraternity.