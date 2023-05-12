ADVERTISEMENT

Nurses are the backbone of healthcare sector, says Vikram Siddareddy

May 12, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

International Nurses Day being celebrated at United Hospital in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Highlighting the importance of nursing staff in patient care, Dr. Vikram Siddareddy, Chairman and Managing Director of the United Hospital, held that nurses were the backbone of any healthcare institution and the healthcare sector at large.

“Nurses play an important role in patient care. They are the backbone of the entire healthcare profession. Without nurses and their care, the functioning of the healthcare sector cannot even be imagined. Doctors do play different roles. But when it comes to execution and caring, the role of nurses is pivotal,” Mr. Siddareddy said.

He was addressing the International Nurses Day celebrations at United Hospital in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Emphasising on the importance of trust-building in the healthcare sector, Mr. Siddareddy opined that the amount of patients’ trust in a healthcare institution would largely depend upon the quality of nursing care nurses provide during the patient’s hospitalisation.

Appreciating United Hospital management for its kind approach in its treatment of nurses, senior orthopaedic surgeon Raju Kulkarni pointed out that the United Hospital always offered quality treatment to the nursing staff and their immediate relatives free of cost.

Mr. Siddareddy, in his response, said that offering free treatment to nursing staff was United Hospital’s commitment to the nursing staff in appreciation to their hard work and commitment to the patient-care.

As representatives of the nursing staff, senior nurses Amjad, Bhavani, Pushpa Raj, Tippanna, Altaf and Naveen were on the dais and shared their experiences in the profession, especially at the United Hospital.

Ophthalmologist Dr. Veena Siddareddy, senior doctors Dr. Mohammad Baseer, Dr. Liyakhat Ali, Dr. Raju Kulkarni, Dr. Dayand Reddy, Dr. Shivaraj Hanchinal, Dr. Srikanth Rathod, Dr. Rakesh Bindre, Dr. Sudarshan Lakhe and other senior doctors appreciated the hard work, commitment and dedication of the nurses at the United. A cake was cut and shared to mark International Nurses Day.

