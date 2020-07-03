Nurse, thief among those tested positive

A nurse in the district designated COVID hospital and a thief arrested two days ago tested positive for COVID-19 in Belagavi on Friday.

The nurse had treated a 72-year-old man who died two days ago. She has been admitted to the hospital and her family has been quarantined.

A thief who committed several offences in the city has also tested positive.

Police officers say the office of the deputy commissioner of police and the jurisdictional police station would be sealed.

The task of tracing the contacts of the two persons is on. .