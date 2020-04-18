Nurse finally meets daughter

was an emotional moment in Ganeshpur in Belagavi as Sugandha Korikoppa, staff nurse at the district designated hospital who was under quarantine for 14 days, reached home to meet her three-year-old daughter Aishwarya.

A few days ago, a video clip of the nurse in quarantine greeting her daughter from afar and trying to console her had gone viral. Both were crying, as they was unable to embrace each other.

Santosh, Aishwarya’s father, brought her to see her mother for a few minutes. But they could not meet as they had to maintain social distance. Aishwarya cried and pleaded with her mother to come home.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had called on Ms. Sugandha the next day to express support and solidarity.