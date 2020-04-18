Nurse finally meets daughter

was an emotional moment in Ganeshpur in Belagavi as Sugandha Korikoppa, staff nurse at the district designated hospital who was under quarantine for 14 days, reached home to meet her three-year-old daughter Aishwarya.
A few days ago, a video clip of the nurse in quarantine greeting her daughter from afar and trying to console her had gone viral. Both were crying, as they was unable to embrace each other.
Santosh, Aishwarya’s father, brought her to see her mother for a few minutes. But they could not meet as they had to maintain social distance. Aishwarya cried and pleaded with her mother to come home.
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had called on Ms. Sugandha the next day to express support and solidarity.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.