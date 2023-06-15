Nurse arrested for assaulting, robbing elder woman

June 15, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Nandini Layout police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old former nurse of a private hospital for assaulting an elderly woman with a club to rob her gold chain at the victim’s house on May 25.

Luckily, the victim survived the attack and the police took up the robbery case and tracked down the accused who turned out to be a habitual offender.

According to the police, Lakshmi Ganga approached the victim Shanthamma on the pretext of checking a house for rent. The accused befriended Shanthamma and even went along with her to the kitchen under the pretext of helping her.

While Shanthamma was busy in her daily chores, the accused picked up a club and assaulted her. The blow rendered Shanthamma unconscious following which Ganga took a 20 gm of gold chain worth ₹80,000 and escaped.

The Nandini Layout police during the course of investigations analysed over 50 CCTV cameras before zeroing in on Ganga, arrested her, and recovered the gold chain.

A probe revealed that Ganga was involved in a similar offence in Ashok Nagar last year. Ganga, who was working as a nurse at a private hospital in Koramangala, stole anaesthesia from the hospital, and planned to rob people after administering it to them. She went to St. Philomena’s Hospital and administered anaesthesia on an elderly women and escaped with her gold chain.

