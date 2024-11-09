Number plate issues: Mysuru City police book 3,631 motorists this year

The Mysuru City Traffic police, which has booked a total of 3,631 cases for defective number plates and vehicles without number plates during 2024, has warned motorists that special drives will be continued against offenders in the coming days.

In a statement here on Saturday, the Mysuru City Traffic police said a total of 88 cases under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, were booked against persons for riding vehicles with defective number plates or without number plates during a special drive conducted on November 5.